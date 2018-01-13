Paige VanZant Says She’ll be ‘Really Fast, Strong, Powerful’ at Flyweight

For Paige VanZant, the UFC’s decision to create a flyweight division was one that she hopes leads to much success.

VanZant makes her debut in her new weight class this Sunday night at UFC Fight Night 124 when she faces off against Jessy-Rose Clark from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

“I’m going to be really fast, really strong and really powerful,” VanZant said. “I’m going to be stronger than I’ve ever been.”

The 23-year-old is coming off a 2016 technical submission defeat at the hands of former Invicta FC champion Michelle Waterson. She did earn a knockout over Bec Rawlings prior to that setback.

Clark made her UFC debut with a victory over Rawlings last year, taking that fight on short notice.

“It’s an awesome matchup,” VanZant said. “I’m excited that we’re going to be doing it here in St. Louis.”