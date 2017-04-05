Paige VanZant Shines Brightly on “Chopped” Episode

By
Dana Becker
-
0

UFC strawweight contender Paige VanZant showed off her cooking skills Tuesday night on Food Network, advancing to the finals of “Chopped.”

VanZant, who was a runner-up last year while competing on “Dancing with the Stars,” displayed exceptional culinary skills in the kitchen.

“I like to punch faces, and I like to cook, so this is actually a dream come true to be on this show,” VanZant announced after putting up her first dish, Wagyu beef meatballs with eggplant rollatini sauce (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quote).

She will compete later this month in the finals, with the winner earning $50,000 for a charity of their choice.

You can read more about VanZant and the series on Food Network’s “Dish” blog.

