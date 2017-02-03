Paige VanZant Spends Time Training With Cris Cyborg

UFC strawweight Paige VanZant recently indicated she was looking at getting back in the octagon soon. With that in mind, it appears she’s also training with the most feared female fighter on the planet – none other than Cris “Cyborg” Justino. VanZant, who recently inked a book deal in order to publish her memoir, posted a photo of the two sparring via her official Twitter account.

VanZant was last seen suffering a submission loss to “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson at UFC on Fox 22. “12 Gauge” is 7-3 overall as a professional, and 4-2 in the UFC. Both those losses have come by way of submission.

In regards to training with the ferocious Cyborg, VanZant wrote in a separate post that “Not often you get to train with the the best female fighter in the world! Iron sharpens iron!!!!!”

No timetable for VanZant’s return has been announced. Cyborg, meanwhile, awaits punishment due to failing an anti-doping test with USADA late last year.