Paige VanZant Tweets X-Ray of Broken Arm Sustained in St Louis

Paige VanZant calmly told her corner between the second and third rounds of her bout against Jessica Rose-Clark that she may have suffered a broken arm. Despite the injury, VanZant went on to last the full fight, losing by way of unanimous decision.

It was clear to most that something was not right.

Despite throwing frequent jabs from her left and showing no problem with her kicking game, VanZant did not muster anything from her right hand. Making her debut in the women’s flyweight division, the 23-year-old later claimed that a botched spinning back fist was to blame for the break in her right arm.

VanZant uploaded an x-ray showing the severity of the injury, and a hot from her hospital bed:

Well… I broke my arm in the first! I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard recovering and throwing my right. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! 💪🏼🦁 it’s all apart of the fight game. God had other plans for me. 🙏🏼 darn spinning back fist. pic.twitter.com/v5DhSv5YxD — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) January 15, 2018

“Well… I broke my arm in the first,” VanZant wrote. “I was able to finish the fight but as you can see, had a hard [time] recovering and throwing my right. I’ll be back better and stronger than ever! It’s all part of the fight game. God had other plans for me.”