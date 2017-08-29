Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Made Official For UFC 216 in Las Vegas

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paige VanZant
Image Credit: Getty Images

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye is now officially taking place at UFC 216.

Earlier this month, a report surfaced claiming that VanZant and Eye were set to clash on Oct. 7. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently added the fight to the event page. The bout will be contested in the flyweight division.

Both competitors could use a win. For “12 Gauge,” she has gone 1-2 in her last three outings. She was choked out in her last bout against Michelle Waterson, while her first UFC loss came at the hands of Rose Namajunas.

A loss for Eye may lead to a pink slip. She’s on a four-fight losing streak. “Evil” hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2014.

UFC 216 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Announced for the card is an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis are also set to clash.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Made Official For UFC 216 in Las Vegas

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye is now officially taking place at UFC 216. Earlier this month, a report surfaced claiming that VanZant and Eye were...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on Third Jon Jones Bout: I Will Probably Run Out of Time

Daniel Cormier may never get the chance to fight Jon Jones again. Last month, Cormier lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title to...
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko on UFC 215 Bout: ‘I Have Refocused Totally’

Valentina Shevchenko is clearing her mind ahead of UFC 215. On Sept. 9, Shevchenko will challenge Amanda Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's...
Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Seriesvideo

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 8 Weigh-in Faceoffs (Video)

The eighth edition of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series takes place tomorrow night (Aug. 29) and the weigh-in faceoffs are here. While the Ultimate...
Bellator 183video

Advert For Bellator 183: Henderson vs. ‘Pitbull’ Released (Video)

Bellator 183 is on the horizon and the official advert has been released. The event is set to take place inside the SAP Center in...
Load more