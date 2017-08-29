Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye Made Official For UFC 216 in Las Vegas

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye is now officially taking place at UFC 216.

Earlier this month, a report surfaced claiming that VanZant and Eye were set to clash on Oct. 7. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently added the fight to the event page. The bout will be contested in the flyweight division.

Both competitors could use a win. For “12 Gauge,” she has gone 1-2 in her last three outings. She was choked out in her last bout against Michelle Waterson, while her first UFC loss came at the hands of Rose Namajunas.

A loss for Eye may lead to a pink slip. She’s on a four-fight losing streak. “Evil” hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2014.

UFC 216 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Announced for the card is an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis are also set to clash.