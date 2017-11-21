Paige VanZant vs. Jessica-Rose Clark in The Works For UFC St. Louis

UFC Fight Night 124 may be adding a strawweight clash to its card.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that a bout between VanZant and Clark is being targeted for a UFC event in St. Louis. The event takes place on Jan. 14. It’ll be held inside the Scottrade Center.

VanZant hasn’t competed since Dec. 2016. She was choked out by Michelle Waterson. Once the UFC announced a women’s flyweight division, “12 Gauge” made the move up.

As for Clark, she’s coming off a split decision victory over Bec Rawlings. It was her UFC debut. She will be looking for her third straight victory in her next outings.