Pair of Fights Announced for UFC Fight Night 122 in China

Kailin Curran will face Xiaonan Yan and Gina Mazany faces Yanan Wu at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 122 event in China.

The two female fights were recently announced for the November 25 card from Shanghai. The entire card will stream live on UFC Fight Pass with a main event pitting Anderson Silva against Kelvin Gastelum.

Curran (4-5) will be welcoming Yan (7-1) to the promotion in hopes of spoiling her debut. Through six UFC fights, Curran has gone just 1-5 including a loss to Alexandra Albu in July.

Yan is on a six-fight unbeaten streak, but has not fought in over a year.

Mazany (4-1) is seeking her first win after dropping her debut to Sara McMann on short notice. Wu (9-1) will be one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster at 21 years of age.