Parillo: Mayweather Has Too Much Boxing Experience For McGregor

Longtime coach Jason Parillo isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Speaking to Flo Combat, Parillo explained why he predicts a win for “Money:”

“I expect that there’s too much experience on one side — obviously that being Floyd’s side. There’s just too much experience on Mayweather’s side. There’s a lot of propaganda going on in the social media world and the media world to try and bring the odds closer, and I get that. But Mayweather has too much experience.”

He went as far as to say that Mayweather can stop McGregor and he’ll do so with precision.

“I see Floyd stopping him. I think Floyd’s putting some pressure on himself. He knows that he’s a 12-round fighter, usually, over the last handful of years. I think he knows that he has to put McGregor out. That doesn’t mean that I think he’ll get caught up in a slugfest. He’s a pretty bright fighter and has control over his emotions — except for when he fought and knocked out Victor Ortiz after being head-butted, but even that was done really craftily and tactically.”