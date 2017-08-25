Parillo: Mayweather Has Too Much Boxing Experience For McGregor

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jason Parillo
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Longtime coach Jason Parillo isn’t giving Conor McGregor much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Speaking to Flo Combat, Parillo explained why he predicts a win for “Money:”

“I expect that there’s too much experience on one side — obviously that being Floyd’s side. There’s just too much experience on Mayweather’s side. There’s a lot of propaganda going on in the social media world and the media world to try and bring the odds closer, and I get that. But Mayweather has too much experience.”

He went as far as to say that Mayweather can stop McGregor and he’ll do so with precision.

“I see Floyd stopping him. I think Floyd’s putting some pressure on himself. He knows that he’s a 12-round fighter, usually, over the last handful of years. I think he knows that he has to put McGregor out. That doesn’t mean that I think he’ll get caught up in a slugfest. He’s a pretty bright fighter and has control over his emotions — except for when he fought and knocked out Victor Ortiz after being head-butted, but even that was done really craftily and tactically.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Jason Parillo

Parillo: Mayweather Has Too Much Boxing Experience For McGregor

Longtime coach Jason Parillo isn't giving Conor McGregor much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather. Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Mayweather inside...
Mayweather vs. McGregor Embeddedvideo

Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded (Ep. 5): Day Before Weigh-Ins

The fifth episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded has rolled out. On this episode, Mayweather does a media session, while McGregor preps in the Ultimate...
Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani Reveals The Turning Point of His MMA Career

Chidi Njokuani's rise has taken many by surprise. Njokuani will clash with former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov tonight (Aug. 25). "Chidi Bang Bang" could...
Georgi Karakhanyan Bellator 182

Bellator 182 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Aug. 25) at 7 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 182. Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 182...
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes

Shevchenko Says Bad Weight Cut is Why Nunes Pulled Out of UFC 213

Valentina Shevchenko still doesn't believe that Amanda Nunes' UFC 213 pullout was due to sinusitis. "Bullet" was set to meet Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting...
Load more