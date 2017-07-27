Pat Miletich: McGregor Needs to ‘Cheat Within The Rules’ on Aug. 26

Pat Miletich believes Conor McGregor will have to bend the rules as much as possible to defeat Floyd Mayweather.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” the AXS TV mixed martial arts commentator and former trainer talked about McGregor’s chances for his Aug. 26 boxing match:

“[If] I’m training a fighter who’s going into that fight? Cheat within the rules, the entire fight. Its got to be that close to a street fight. Get two warnings for everything before they take a point, and look, if you get a point taken, you get a point taken. It’s not like he’s winning on the cards anyway. I’m just being honest.”

He then talked about the potential aftermath if McGregor pulls off the upset.

“If McGregor pulls off that upset, you realize how big that is for MMA. It’s gigantic. It really is. But I try to tell people I’m a combat sports fan. I love boxing, I love judo, I love this, I love that, I love it all, all the different forms of combat sports. So it’s not, to me it’s not about being a boxing fan or an MMA fan or anything. I don’t want to be a purist. All these forms of combat have something to offer to me. It’s human out there testing each other spiritually, physically and mentally against each other. It’s very cool.”