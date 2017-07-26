Pat Miletich Says Robbie Lawler is in No-Win Situation With UFC 214 Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Robbie Lawler
Image Credit: Derek Leung/Getty Images

Pat Miletich doesn’t see how Robbie Lawler benefits from fighting Donald Cerrone.

Lawler and Cerrone will throw leather this Saturday night (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for UFC 214. It’ll be Lawler’s first bout since losing his welterweight title back in July 2016.

Miletich, who is Lawler’s former trainer, recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and said the bout doesn’t serve in “Ruthless'” best interest:

“Robbie will fight anyone. It’s up to the management to figure that part out and say ‘no, we’re not taking that fight. Not happening.’”

He went on to say that if he were still in Lawler’s corner, he would’ve advised him to take another fight.

“Donald Cerrone is a dangerous guy. He’s proven to be dangerous over and over again. What does Robbie gain by beating him? If I’m Robbie’s manager, I would have never let that fight happen. I’m not saying Robbie’s going to get beat by him, but its just, Cerrone is a dangerous, dangerous dude. He hits hard. He kicks hard. He’s versatile. He’s great on the ground. The guy is no joke. He’s world class and he has been for years. He’s world class. If they had said, these are your choices, [I’d say] take Cerrone off that list right now. That’s a no-win situation.”

Latest MMA News

Robbie Lawler

Pat Miletich Says Robbie Lawler is in No-Win Situation With UFC 214 Bout

0
Pat Miletich doesn't see how Robbie Lawler benefits from fighting Donald Cerrone. Lawler and Cerrone will throw leather this Saturday night (July 29) inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones Welcomes Perception That He’s a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

0
Jon Jones is okay with the reality that some people aren't on his side. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will...
Joey Ruquet

Joey Ruquet: Vinney Pantelone Should’ve Chosen an Easier Fight

0
Joey Ruquet respects Vinney Pantelone's enthusiasm, but feels he's making a mistake. Tomorrow night (July 27), Ruquet and Pantelone will clash inside the Mana Wynwood in...

Editorial: A World Where Conor McGregor Beats Floyd Mayweather

0
While many argue a victory for Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather is incomprehensible, we dare to take a look at the aftermath of what would...
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou Talks Move to Las Vegas: ‘It’s All or Nothing’

0
Francis Ngannou is taking off the training wheels and is going full speed ahead. The fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight will face his...
Load more