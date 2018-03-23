Patricio Freire Explains Turning Down Bout With Michael Chandler

Patricio Freire wanted to face Michael Chandler, but he didn’t get the terms he wanted.

Freire and Chandler have been involved in a bit of a beef. It all stems from a bout between Freire’s brother Patricky and Chandler back in June 2016. Chandler knocked out Patricky in the first round.

Patricio claims Chandler looked at him after the fight and talked trash. Freire became heated and has yet to settle his issues with the Bellator lightweight. Freire is the reigning featherweight champion, but he hasn’t been shy in calling out others outside of his weight class. His latest beef is with Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Freire explained why he turned down an offer to fight Chandler:

“Michael Chandler is a jerk; this guy says things he doesn’t know. First of all, the fight was offered to my brother (former lightweight title challenger Patricky Freire), but he’s injured. He’s got injuries on his hand and knee. He’s still recovering. So I offered to fight. The offer for my brother was that he’d fight Michael Chandler for the interim title. But when I asked for the fight, and Bellator said they’d send the contract, the terms were different. It’d be a three-round fight, and it wouldn’t be for the interim title. I said I wouldn’t accept that. I wanted the fight the way it was offered (to my brother). And I thought they would give it to me that way. They didn’t – so I didn’t take it.”

Do you think Patricio Freire should have taken the bout with Michael Chandler?