Patricio Freire on Winning Bellator Title Back: ‘It’s a Dream Come True’

Patricio Freire has climbed the top of the mountain yet again.

Last night (April 21), Freire stepped inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of Bellator 178, “Pitbull” battled Daniel Straus for the featherweight title. It was the fourth time Freire and Straus had met.

While Freire won the first two bouts, Straus emerged victorious in their third encounter to capture the 145-pound gold. Freire bested Straus a third time last night with a second-round submission victory.

After the fight, “Pitbull” shared his excitement in winning back the title: