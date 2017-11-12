Patricio Freire Pulled From Bellator 188 Title Fight With an Injury

The second bout between Patricio Freire and Daniel Weichel took place at Bellator 188.

Freire was set to defend his Bellator featherweight title inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. It was scheduled to take place on Nov. 16. An injury to “Pitbull” has forced him off the card.

Ram Gilboa first reported the news via Twitter:

Freire released a statement to MMAFighting.com. Here’s part of the statement:

“I’m sad to announce I’ll no longer be fighting in Israel next week. Multiple injuries prevent me to perform.

A couple months ago due to a training accident I suffered a serious injury and started treating it immediately. I had to stop training for a few weeks and then I was able to start with several limitations. But due to those, other parts of my body were overcharged and new injuries kept piling up.”

Noad Lahat vs. Jeremiah Labiano is the new main event of Bellator 188.