Patricio Freire Says Darrion Caldwell is a ‘Scared P*ssy’

Things are getting ugly between Patricio Freire and Darrion Caldwell.

At Bellator 195 earlier this month, Caldwell successfully defended his bantamweight gold against Leandro Higo. The champion submitted the challenger in just two minutes and 35 seconds. Freire, who cornered Higo, got into a verbal spat with Caldwell after the bout.

The problem stems from the pre-fight buildup. Caldwell said he’d take out the “Pitbull” brothers after defeating Higo. This didn’t sit well with Patricio.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com Freire, who is the current featherweight champion, said he’s been asking Bellator for a bout with Caldwell:

“I always tell Bellator that I’m available to fight any time. I spoke with the president, I emailed Mike Kogan saying I’m available to fight Caldwell before this fight with Weichel, but they said it’s not their plan now. I told Caldwell that if he really wants this fight, he has to ask them, because I did my part. He’s still tweeting about it. I’d fight. I’m ready. I’d fight him next week.”

He went on to have some choice words for the 135-pound kingpin.

”He’s scared, he’s a p*ssy. He used to compete at 155 pounds in wrestling and now fights at 135 in MMA. Why isn’t he fighting in his weight class? He cut down to 135 and almost dies cutting weight. He’s a p*ssy. He knows he’s f*cked if he goes up. He doesn’t have what it takes to beat me.”

