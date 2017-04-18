Patricio Freire Says he Wants to Rip Michael Chandler’s Head Off & Kill Him

Patricio Freire certainly isn’t mincing words when talking about Michael Chandler.
There’s bad blood that has brewed between the Freire brothers and Chandler. “Pitbull’s” older brother Patricky has fought Chandler twice. Chandler emerged victorious twice and scored a knockout in the rematch.
After knocking out Patricky, Chandler went over to Friere’s corner and had some words for “Pitbull.” Freire told MMAFighting.com that he hasn’t forgotten about Chandler’s antics and wants to do harm to the Bellator lightweight champion:
“I don’t want Michael Chandler’s belt. I want his head. I don’t want that piece of metal, I want to rip his head off. I want to kill him. That’s the word. For real. I want to beat him up so bad that I want him to have ill aftereffects. The first fight was close, and he fought dirty. He hit my brother with three low blows and wasn’t punished. My brother came back to fight because he’s a man, but it wasn’t fair. It was a close fight before he landed the illegal blows, and then he started going for takedowns with that lay and pray game. He knocked my brother out in the second fight, but I already wanted to fight him before that. I knew it would be a good fight. He does some unnecessary things. He thinks he’s better than everyone, and he’s not. Someone has to stop him, and I’m the one to stop him.”