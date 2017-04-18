Patricio Freire Says he Wants to Rip Michael Chandler’s Head Off & Kill Him

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Patricio Freire
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire certainly isn’t mincing words when talking about Michael Chandler.

There’s bad blood that has brewed between the Freire brothers and Chandler. “Pitbull’s” older brother Patricky has fought Chandler twice. Chandler emerged victorious twice and scored a knockout in the rematch.

After knocking out Patricky, Chandler went over to Friere’s corner and had some words for “Pitbull.” Freire told MMAFighting.com that he hasn’t forgotten about Chandler’s antics and wants to do harm to the Bellator lightweight champion:

“I don’t want Michael Chandler’s belt. I want his head. I don’t want that piece of metal, I want to rip his head off. I want to kill him. That’s the word. For real. I want to beat him up so bad that I want him to have ill aftereffects. The first fight was close, and he fought dirty. He hit my brother with three low blows and wasn’t punished. My brother came back to fight because he’s a man, but it wasn’t fair. It was a close fight before he landed the illegal blows, and then he started going for takedowns with that lay and pray game. He knocked my brother out in the second fight, but I already wanted to fight him before that. I knew it would be a good fight. He does some unnecessary things. He thinks he’s better than everyone, and he’s not. Someone has to stop him, and I’m the one to stop him.”

LATEST NEWS

Patricio Freire

Patricio Freire Says he Wants to Rip Michael Chandler’s Head Off & Kill Him

0
Patricio Freire certainly isn't mincing words when talking about Michael Chandler. There's bad blood that has brewed between the Freire brothers and Chandler. "Pitbull's" older...
Irwin Rivera

Irwin Rivera Feels He’ll ‘Get The Job Done’ Against Kevin Natividad (Exclusive)

0
Irwin Rivera expects a tough battle this Thursday night (April 20). Rivera is set to compete against Kevin Natividad inside the Casino Del Sol Resort in Tucson,...
Jon Jones

Sorry Demetrious Johnson, but Jon Jones Remains G.O.A.T. (Editorial)

4
Demetrious Johnson has every right to proclaim himself the greatest of all-time. But the reigning UFC flyweight champion just doesn't have the resume to back...
video

Tyron Woodley “The Champ Life” Series Returns, Features Return Home

1
Tyron Woodley isn't just producing video blogs while he is preparing for action. He's doing it to give fans an inside look at the...

Brad Tavares vs. Elias Theodorou Targeted For July’s Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale

0
Ultimate Fighter Nations winner Elias Theodorou will return to the UFC octagon this July, according to a new report by FloCombat. Set to meet...