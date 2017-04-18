Patricio Freire Says he Wants to Rip Michael Chandler’s Head Off & Kill Him

Patricio Freire certainly isn’t mincing words when talking about Michael Chandler.

There’s bad blood that has brewed between the Freire brothers and Chandler. “Pitbull’s” older brother Patricky has fought Chandler twice. Chandler emerged victorious twice and scored a knockout in the rematch.

After knocking out Patricky, Chandler went over to Friere’s corner and had some words for “Pitbull.” Freire told MMAFighting.com that he hasn’t forgotten about Chandler’s antics and wants to do harm to the Bellator lightweight champion: