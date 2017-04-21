Patricio Freire Says He’s a Different Fighter Going Into Fourth Bout With Daniel Straus

Patricio Freire and Daniel Straus will fight for a fourth time tonight (April 21).

Straus will defend his featherweight championship against Freire in the main event of Bellator 178. The two are set to meet inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main card of the event airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

Freire has defeated Straus twice, but lost the 145-pound gold in their last encounter. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, “Pitbull” says this version of himself would defeat the Freire of years past: