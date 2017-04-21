Patricio Freire Says He’s a Different Fighter Going Into Fourth Bout With Daniel Straus

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Patricio Freire
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Patricio Freire and Daniel Straus will fight for a fourth time tonight (April 21).

Straus will defend his featherweight championship against Freire in the main event of Bellator 178. The two are set to meet inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main card of the event airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

Freire has defeated Straus twice, but lost the 145-pound gold in their last encounter. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, “Pitbull” says this version of himself would defeat the Freire of years past:

“Every time I fight, it’s basically the same thing: beat and not be beaten. I looked back at our three fights, looked at his other fights. We found several holes in my game and tried to close them, and grab the opportunities he gives me, too. He’s not in the same rhythm I am because he hasn’t fought since our last fight in 2015, he’s coming back from two hand surgeries, so we’re going to work on that. That’s the strategy, to focus on the openings he showed throughout his whole career. I see myself a completely different fighter standing and on the ground. I think this Patricio beats up the other Patricios. I really am in the best shape of my life. I’ve never been so well trained before. I trained karate, taekwondo, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu… I’m in great shape.”

Latest MMA News

USADA Suspends Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Frank Mir for Two Years

0
Former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir has finally learned his fate following a failed drug test a year ago under USADA. For Mir, it's not...
Patricio Freire

Patricio Freire Says He’s a Different Fighter Going Into Fourth Bout With Daniel Straus

0
Patricio Freire and Daniel Straus will fight for a fourth time tonight (April 21). Straus will defend his featherweight championship against Freire in the main...
video

Colbey Northcutt, Sister of UFC Star Sage, Set to Make Pro Debut

0
They say fighting runs in the family, and if that's the case, the Northcutt's have produced one heck of a talent pool. As first...
Conor McGregor

Gunnar Nelson is Unsure of Conor McGregor’s Fighting Future if he Beats Floyd Mayweather

0
Gunnar Nelson wouldn't be surprised if Conor McGregor walks away from fighting if he beats Floyd Mayweather. Nelson, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland,...
Andrew Yates

Andrew Yates Talks Dating Paige VanZant & Getting Over MMA Drama (Exclusive)

0
Andrew Yates is ready to move on from the drama that he has endured over the years. Yates steps inside the Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado tonight...
Desmond Green

Ep. 18: MMA News Podcast With Desmond ‘The Predator’ Green

0
The MMA News Podcast rolls along with episode 18 and this week's special guest is Desmond Green. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to...
video

Three Bouts Made Official for UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland

0
This summer, the UFC heads to Scotland for UFC Fight Night 113. And now, the card has some actual fights. The promotion announced on Friday...

Jake Shields on Dillon Danis: ‘He’s Kind of a Little Conor Boy’

0
Jake Shields will square off with Dillon Danis at Submission Underground 4 later this year. But the rivalry between the two started long ago. Shields...

ONE Championship: Kings of Destiny Results – Eduard Folayang Retains Lightweight Title

0
ONE Championship's latest event, Kings of Destiny, unfolded Friday night (morning for those in North America) at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila,...
Leo Kuntz

Leo Kuntz on Fight Fixing Fiasco: ‘I Had no Idea What Was Going on’

0
Leo Kuntz has responded to news of his UFC Fight Night 79 opponent being investigated for fight fixing allegations. While Kuntz was having his hands...