Patricio Freire Says Latest Title Win Over Daniel Straus Shows He’s The Best Featherweight in MMA

Patricio Freire feels he has proven to be the best featherweight in mixed martial arts (MMA).

For the fourth time, Freire met Daniel Straus inside the Bellator cage. The two fighters engaged in a title bout for Straus’ 145-pound gold. In the end, Freire secured his third win over Straus and he did so via second-round submission.

Speaking with Flo Combat, “Pitbull” said not even Jose Aldo or Max Holloway can tell him he isn’t the best featherweight in the world: