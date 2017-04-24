Patricio Freire Says Latest Title Win Over Daniel Straus Shows He’s The Best Featherweight in MMA

Patricio Freire feels he has proven to be the best featherweight in mixed martial arts (MMA).
For the fourth time, Freire met Daniel Straus inside the Bellator cage. The two fighters engaged in a title bout for Straus’ 145-pound gold. In the end, Freire secured his third win over Straus and he did so via second-round submission.
Speaking with Flo Combat, “Pitbull” said not even Jose Aldo or Max Holloway can tell him he isn’t the best featherweight in the world:
“Everybody wanted to see the fight, because everybody wants to know who the best is. We are always fighting for the title in the toughest division. We fought for the tournament title and the last three for world titles. You can forget the fight with Jose Aldo and Max Holloway in the UFC; this fight showed you who the best 145-pounder in the world is. This fight showed you who the best featherweight in the world is. Every moment we were trying to take each other’s heads off. We are trying to finish the fight. We aren’t conserving anything. We aren’t trying to play it safe and grind out a win. We aren’t trying to keep the belt fighting a safe fight. Each minute of each round we have tried to take each other’s heads off. That’s what’s different from our fights and the others.”