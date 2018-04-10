Patricio Freire vs. Daniel Weichel Booked for Bellator 203

We now know the main event for the upcoming Bellator 203 event.

It was revealed on Tuesday that featherweight champion Patricio Freire would be defending his title against Daniel Weichel in the main event of the show.

Weichel first broke the news with a post on his Instagram account followed by the Viacom owned promotion confirming it with MMAJunkie later. He posted this:

“A new emperor will be crowned Saturday, July 14th | Rome • Italy.”

If you recall, they first fought each other back at Bellator 138 in July 2015 that saw the champ knocking Weichel out just 32 seconds into Round 2. Since then, he’s 2-2 in his last four fights and is coming off a win over Daniel Straus last April.

On the flip side, Weichel has won four straight bouts since their first fight.

The co-main event for this show has been revealed as well as Italy’s own Alessio Sakara is slated to fight Jamie Sloane, who makes his promotional debut, in a light heavyweight bout.

Bellator 203 is set to take place on July 14, 2018, at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST on tape delay. As of this writing, no other bouts have been announced for the show but will be in the coming weeks.

Bellator Kickboxing is also returning on this night with their tenth event since being launched. The event will feature a lightweight title bout between Giorgio Petrosyan and Chingiz Allazov. The inaugural champion will be crowned in this fight. Also announced is a featherweight title matchup between champ Kevin Ross and challenger Gabriel Varga.

What are your thoughts on these bouts being announced? Sound off in the comment section below.