Patrick Cote Retires Following UFC 210 Loss To Thiago Alves

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson wasn’t the only UFC star to retire Saturday night. One of Canada’s biggest MMA stars called it a career at UFC 210 in Buffalo, as welterweight Patrick Cote announced he was retiring. “The Predator,” who lost a unanimous decision to Thiago Alves, took off his gloves and left them in the octagon following the fight.

Speaking to Joe Rogan post-fight, Cote said that retirement was always the plan.

That was the plan since the beginning – win or lose, that would be my last fight. Thank you very much, it’s been an amazing fifteen years. Thank you to the fans.

The fighter also gave shout outs to the Fertitta brothers, Dana White, and matchmakers Joe Silva and Sean Shelby.

Cote finishes his career with a pro record of 23–11. The 37 year old from Rimouski, Quebec got his big break on The Ultimate Fighter 4 after finding success fighting in Canada’s regional scene. Though he would lose in the TUF 4 finals to Travis Lutter, Cote was signed by the promotion, and went on a five fight win streak at middleweight that would earn him a shot against then-champion Anderson Silva at UFC 90 in 2008. Cote would lose that fight after suffering a knee injury that left him unable to continue, then lose his next two and find himself cut from the promotion.

However, after continued success in smaller shows, he earned a second run in the UFC, and made the most of it after switching to welterweight, where he would compile a record of 5-3.

Though his final fight was a loss, he made it a memorable one, trying to goad Alves into a slugfest in the final minutes of the bout. Those efforts reinforced Cote’s image as a tough out who possessed both a great chin, and a ton of heart.

Cote handles French language commentary duties for the UFC, and will likely continue in that role.

You can watch his retirement speech above.