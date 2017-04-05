Patrick Cote Says He’ll Finish Thiago Alves in The Second Round at UFC 210

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Patrick Cote vs. Ben Saunders
Image Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Patrick Cote has his sights set on victory and a finish this Saturday night (April 8).

Cote returns to action against Thiago Alves inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on the main card of UFC 210. This will be the first time Cote has competed on the main card of a pay-per-view (PPV) event since July 2012 for UFC 148.

The bout is a chance for “The Predator” to get back in the win column after falling to Donald Cerrone back in June 2016. Cote was a recent guest on MMA Junkie Radio. The former middleweight title challenger expressed confidence in his ability to hand Alves his third straight loss:

“I’m 37 years old, and I’ve been fighting since I was 21. I don’t see myself changing my style at this point. I’m going to push forward. I know I have better boxing than him, and I have better power than him, and I’m going to be a bigger guy. I’m going to bully him. His last fight, he got bullied by the 155 (pound) guy, so when he’s in front of me, and I’m a big 170, it’s going to be a different story.  I’ll finish him in the second. As soon as he feels the power, he’s going to crumble.”

