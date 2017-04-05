Patrick Cote Says He’ll Finish Thiago Alves in The Second Round at UFC 210

Patrick Cote has his sights set on victory and a finish this Saturday night (April 8).

Cote returns to action against Thiago Alves inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on the main card of UFC 210. This will be the first time Cote has competed on the main card of a pay-per-view (PPV) event since July 2012 for UFC 148.

The bout is a chance for “The Predator” to get back in the win column after falling to Donald Cerrone back in June 2016. Cote was a recent guest on MMA Junkie Radio. The former middleweight title challenger expressed confidence in his ability to hand Alves his third straight loss: