Patrick Cote Still Annoyed at Not Being in Top 15 UFC Rankings

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image Credit: Yell Magazine

When Patrick Cote joined MMANews.com’s Tim Thompson for a chat three weeks ago, he wasn’t happy about not being in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight rankings.

Fast forward to today (Feb. 8) and his mood has not changed. “The Predator” is still upset and taking aim at Jake Ellenberger. Cote doesn’t understand why Ellenberger is No. 12 on the 170-pound rankings despite going 2-6 in his last eight outings.

Cote recently appeared on MMAJunkie Radio (via Flo Combat) to reaffirm his stance on his rankings placement, which isn’t being ranked at all:

“I’m trying to call him [out] in a very polite way, in a classy way–I just want to fight this guy. I just want to fight a ranked guy. I don’t understand why I’m not in the top 15. The only guy who has beaten me in the 170 [pound] division is a title contender–Stephen Thompson. That, I think, was the last fight, and he supposed to be a champion; and [Donald] ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone he, before his last fight against [Jorge] Masvidal, looked unstoppable at 170.

Since making his welterweight debut, Cote has gone 5-2. He’s had wins over Bobby Voelker, Kyle Noke, Joe Riggs, Josh Burkman, and Ben Saunders. “The Predator” hasn’t competed since June 2016, but it’s clear he is itching to get back inside the Octagon.

