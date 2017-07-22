Patrick Cummins Takes Split Decision Win Over Gian Villante

Next up on the main card is a light heavyweight collision between Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante. Here’s how the action played out:

Round 1:

Cummins goes in on the takedown but isn’t successful, Villante rips off some shots and rocks Cummins bad. Cummins is on wobbly legs. Cummins is cut on his head and the action is stopped temporarily, but they get back underway soon. Cummins lands a shot and comes in on a takedown and has Villante against the cage. They disengage and Cummins gets the back clinch on Villante.

They break up again and Cummins begins to find a home for his left hand before pressuring Villante against the cage again as the round ends.

Round 2:

Cummins opens with a right hook and lands another couple right hands after that. Cummins lands a stiff jab and shoots in on a takedown but fails. Cummins begins to get in a great rythm with his striking and pressures Villante against the cage for a moment before he breaks free. Cummins lands a nice kick to the body and ducks a high kick from Villante. Cummins lands a few lead left hands before eating a right hand from Villante.

A left hook lands for Villante and Cummins comes inside but can’t land, eating a right hand instead. A right hand lands for Cummins again, but Villante responds with a hard kick to his leg. Cummins in again on a takedown but is unsuccessful yet again. The round comes to an end with Villante backing away from Cummins and bouncing around.

Round 3:

Cummins in on a takedown again but Villante shrugs it off. A right hand lands for Villante, followed by another that seemed to stun Cummins. More right hands land for Villante and teh crowd is going nuts. An uppercut lands for Villante followed by a jab, but Cummins comes in with a flying elbow that lands flush. A left hook lands for Cummins that takes Villante off balance.

A big right hand lands for Cummins and he follows it up with another. He presses Villante against the cage and throws some knees at his legs. Little work from both men leads to the ref breaking things up and Cummins continues to land some jabs. Villante lands a right hand and both men go for it in the closing seconds before embracing.

Official Result: Patrick Cummins def. Gian Villante via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)