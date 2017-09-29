Patricky Freire Eyeing Bouts With Derek Campos & Goiti Yamauchi

Patricky Freire won’t be getting the next Bellator lightweight title shot, but he has two opponents in mind.

Freire is coming off a split decision victory over Benson Henderson. The event took place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The lightweight clash headlined Bellator 183.

While “Pitbull” wanted the next title shot, that honor will go to Michael Chandler. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Freire revealed who he’d like to face next:

“There are not many people that make much sense right now. The only ones that are growing right now are Derek Campos, who I was going to give a rematch before, and Goiti (Yamauchi), who has won three in a row at lightweight. They are the only two I see right now. I don’t know who else I could fight next. They are the only two that make sense.”