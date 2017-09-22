Patricky Freire Picturing Knockout Win Over Benson Henderson

Patricky Freire is hoping to earn another significant knockout victory.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 23), Freire will take on Benson Henderson. The bout will serve as the main event of Bellator 183. “Pitbull” is not only hoping for his second straight win, he’s also vying for back-to-back knockouts.

Speaking to MMAMania.com, Freire said he’s prepared to finish the fight:

“I think that every time that I’ve won by knockout or had an excellent performance were times that I performed really well in practice and everything that I was doing (in practice) was happening the way it happened in the fight. The fights are a reflection of my training camps, and the training camp for this fight has been pretty good. I’ve been able to match up with my sparring partners’ timing, I’ve been able to defend all their takedown attempts, so everything is aligning itself as a future KO victory for me.”