Patricky Freire Says Benson Henderson is a Difficult Opponent

Patricky Freire is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

This Saturday night (Sept. 23), Freire and Henderson will do battle inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The bout will serve as the main event of Bellator 183.

MMAJunkie.com recently caught up with Freire, who said Henderson is tough but beatable:

“Without a doubt, he’s a very difficult opponent. He’s a hard nut to crack. He’s very difficult to submit or knock out, but it’s not impossible. There’s no such thing as a fighter who can’t be knocked out. He keeps fighting until the very last moment.”

He then talked about visualizing how he’ll achieve victory.

“It will be a test. I can hardly wait. I’ve been thinking a lot about how it’s going to play out. I know I’ll have to be very well prepared since he’s so hard to beat.”