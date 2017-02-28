Patricky Freire Will be ‘Happy’ to Fight Michael Chandler Again

Patricky Freire is coming off a huge win and wouldn’t oppose having a title rematch.
“Pitbull” earned a knockout victory over former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson 10 nights ago at Bellator 172 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Freire bounced back from his knockout loss at the hands of Michael Chandler back in June 2016. The bout was contested for the vacant lightweight championship.
The 155-pounder told MMAFighting.com that he’d like a title rematch because he’d have more time to prepare this go-round:
“I’ll be happy if it happens because that means I’ll have enough time to train. Last time, I only had 30 days to train, and it’s not easy to prepare for a title fight in 30 days. This time, if they give me the opportunity, I’ll be ready to fight him. I’ve been training with a karate coach and he’s giving me a different view about movement and distance. He showed me some things I did wrong that led to that loss. I wouldn’t change anything in the way I train, but I would be more alert early in the fight because that’s when he’s more dangerous. He usually finishes his opponents in the first or second rounds, and then he gets slower, exposes himself and sometimes gets knocked out.”