Patricky Freire Will be ‘Happy’ to Fight Michael Chandler Again

Patricky Freire is coming off a huge win and wouldn’t oppose having a title rematch.

“Pitbull” earned a knockout victory over former Strikeforce lightweight champion Josh Thomson 10 nights ago at Bellator 172 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Freire bounced back from his knockout loss at the hands of Michael Chandler back in June 2016. The bout was contested for the vacant lightweight championship.

The 155-pounder told MMAFighting.com that he’d like a title rematch because he’d have more time to prepare this go-round: