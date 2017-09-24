Patricky Pitbull Tells Brent Primus ‘You Can’t Keep Running’

Patricky “Pitbull” Freire wants to join his brother, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, as Bellator champion.

And following his second consecutive win over a former champion, the 31-year-old Freire believes his time is now.

Freire scored a split decision vs. Benson Henderson Saturday night at Bellator 183, adding to the February knockout he claimed against Josh Thomson.

“I took down another former champion and I want my shot at that belt,” Freire said. “I want the champion. I want Brent Primus.”

Primus won the title this past June when he defeated Michael Chandler, improving his record to 8-0 overall. He has no title defense scheduled to date.

“He keeps running from me, but now it’s time,” Freire said. “I want that belt. I earned my shot at it.

“Benson Henderson is a good, tough fighter, but I’ve got my mind on the division title. You can’t keep running Primus.”