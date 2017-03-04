Paul Craig Believes He’ll ‘Drag Tyson Pedro Into Deep Water’ at UFC 209

Paul Craig is ready to throw down in the featured bout of the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 209 prelims.

Craig will take on fellow undefeated light heavyweight prospect Tyson Pedro tonight (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Bearjew” made his UFC debut a successful one against Henrique da Silva back in Dec. 2016. He submitted his opponent in the second round and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Pedro also earned a submission win in his UFC debut. He put away Khalil Rountree in the first round of their bout back in Nov. 2016.

Craig recently told the media that the difference between himself and Pedro is experience (via MMAJunkie.com):