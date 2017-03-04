Paul Craig Believes He’ll ‘Drag Tyson Pedro Into Deep Water’ at UFC 209

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Paul Craig
Image Credit: Getty Images

Paul Craig is ready to throw down in the featured bout of the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 209 prelims.

Craig will take on fellow undefeated light heavyweight prospect Tyson Pedro tonight (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “Bearjew” made his UFC debut a successful one against Henrique da Silva back in Dec. 2016. He submitted his opponent in the second round and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Pedro also earned a submission win in his UFC debut. He put away Khalil Rountree in the first round of their bout back in Nov. 2016.

Craig recently told the media that the difference between himself and Pedro is experience (via MMAJunkie.com):

“MMA fans really love this match-up, and I think that’s why they put it as the headline of the prelims on Fight Pass. It’s going to be a great fight – two grapplers, two experienced grapplers and two guys coming off wins. I think it’s going to go my way. I don’t think he’s experienced enough, and I think it’s going to be one of those fights where I drag him into deep water. I’ll take him deep, and we’ll see if he’s going to sink or swim. And on the night I think it’s going to be me who is going to be able to swim that wee bit harder and wee bit faster.”

