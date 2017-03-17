Paul “Bear Jew” Craig Remaining Positive Despite First Loss at UFC 209

When the undefeated Paul “Bear Jew” Craig faced another unbeaten fighter in Tyson Pedro at UFC 209 recently, chances favored one fighter leaving with their first loss.

Following a nine-fight win streak in professional MMA, Craig was stopped by Pedro in what would be the first blemish on his record. Following the loss, Craig is still adjusting to dealing with feelings he has never had to experience before (via MMAFighting):

“I don’t think I’ll get over it until I rectify my loss,” Craig told MMA Fighting. “Leading up to the fight, you see all these scenarios in your head, how you are going to combat that night and what your opponent is going to do. And then after the fight, I’m doing the exact same thing, so I don’t know how long this is going to take. I keep repeating the same stuff: What if I didn’t do this? Was it that? Was this the reason?”

Craig has also had time to ponder, and in doing so gauge the reaction of fans to his first defeat inside the cage:

“When Conor McGregor lost there were loads and loads of negative stuff about him on social media. I know I would be disheartened. Even if you’re at the top of the game, it’d still get disheartening, so that stuck around and played in my head when I got the loss,” Craig said. “How do you deal with only negative criticisms? I was worried about that, but I haven’t had that. It’s been mostly people wanting to spur me on and get back there and get better, so it’s nice having the fans.”

Craig is in looking to turn things around once he has enjoyed spending some well earned time with his family. With news of the UFC booking an event in Glasgow on July 16 confirmed, what better place to get back to winning ways than at home?: