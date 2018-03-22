Paul Craig Lands New Deal With UFC, Talks Not Settling For Another Promotion

Paul Craig isn’t going anywhere.

Ahead of UFC London, Craig had made up his mind. He was going to give it his all against Magomed Ankalaev and then walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. He knew that there was a chance that the last fight on his current UFC contract would indeed mean the end for him as a fighter.

Instead, the “Bearjew” pulled off a miraculous submission victory with just one second left in the fight. Craig had been losing the bout decisively. The finish was so spectacular, that MMA News’ own Clyde Aidoo explained why Craig deserves all the credit in the world.

Metro reported that Craig has signed a new deal with the UFC. The “Bearjew” told Metro that he didn’t want to fight for any other promotion:

“Saturday was my last fight. At the time I didn’t know if I’d done enough to get a new contract. I’d come home victorious and with a $50,000 bonus, but I wasn’t sure what my future was as a fighter. Not just as a UFC fighter, but as an MMA fighter. At that minute, the contract was over and I wasn’t a fighter anymore, I wasn’t going to allow myself to fight at a lesser promotion. I wasn’t going to settle for second best. I want to be in the No.1 promotion and that’s the UFC.”

