Paul Craig Talks First Defeat & Switching up Training Camps

Paul Craig has switched things up going into his bout with Khalil Rountree this Sunday night (July 14).

The action takes place inside the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout will be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 113.

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, the “Bearjew” said suffering the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career was an eye opener:

“The last fight is where I noticed we were doing something wrong. So we went back to the drawing board and we found out where we went wrong and the reason behind losing that fight. I’m never going to claim to be this amazing striker. I can strike and I do have decent stand-up – real good stand-up for MMA – but I’m a grappler. My wrestling and my jiu-jitsu is where I’m strong. And that’s what I’m going to use to win against all these guys in the UFC.”

Craig has changed things up for this camp. He has spent his preparation in Scandinavia and Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

“One of the downsides about staying in Scotland is that there’s loads of big guys, but not a lot of big guys who do MMA. There’s guys who are my weight class, and bigger, have really good technique in just boxing, wrestling, or grappling, but I’m not able to get full MMA sparring. That was my reason to go elsewhere.”