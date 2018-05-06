Paul Daley Says Bellator is Playing Him For an Idiot

Paul Daley doesn’t exactly have a healthy relationship with Bellator.

Daley is set to take on Jon Fitch on Saturday night (May 12). The bout will be featured as the co-main event of Bellator 199. It’ll be Fitch’s Bellator debut, meanwhile Daley is going into his ninth bout under the Bellator banner.

“Semtex” has made it clear that he takes issue with Bellator and even requested his release. He went as far as to say that Bellator president Scott Coker was bitter over Daley not taking the Michael Page fight.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Daley said that he’s seen better days under the Bellator banner:

“I’ve had great times with Bellator. I just don’t like the recent treatment of me. I’ve made it clear, and I will continue to make it clear through all the interviews – at the post-fight, at the pre-fight, during fight week – I ain’t happy with what you guys are doing. I can see through what you guys are doing. They’re playing me for an idiot, and I ain’t an idiot. Let’s just be done with all the bull(expletive). Let me fight, let me go, or you treat me like you want me to be here.”

Daley was victorious in his last outing against Lorenz Larkin back in Sept. 2017. He earned a second-round knockout win. Prior to the victory, he had gone 1-2 in his last three outings. Daley was submitted by Rory MacDonald and dropped a unanimous decision to Douglas Lima.

Bellator 199 takes place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Headlining the card will be a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up between Ryan Bader and Muhammed Lawal. The winner will move on to the semi-finals.

MMANews.com will be providing live coverage of the event. UFC 224 also takes place on that night.

Do you think Paul Daley can resolve his issues with Bellator?