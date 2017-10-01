Paul Daley Details Elevator Altercation With Lorenz Larkin

Just before Bellator 183, Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin got into a private verbal spat.

It’s no secret that things had gotten heated between Daley and Larkin. The two clashed last month at Bellator 183. “Semtex” and “The Monsoon” got testy at the weigh-ins with Larkin shoving Daley.

Daley would go on to knock out Larkin in the second round. Prior to the bout, the welterweights ran into each other in an elevator. Daley explained to WHOA TV what transpired (via Bloody Elbow):

“He said some strange things in the build up to the fight — ‘I hate Paul’ and ‘This is a grudge match’, and it didn’t add up. So when I saw him in the elevator, I approached him. He didn’t like it. We had a little altercation in the elevator on the Wednesday of fight week. I was on my own. I had to show Larkin that this was real, I didn’t need my team with me. He was with his team, four of his guys in the lift. I just stepped up to him and said ‘What’s up? You’re a little b*tch!’ I just had to let him know. It went off and his team were holding him back whilst I stood there laughing at him.”