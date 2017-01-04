Paul Daley Doesn’t Believe Josh Koscheck Really Wants Rematch

Seven years this May will mark the last time Paul Daley stepped foot inside the Octagon.

On that fateful night at UFC 113, Daley lost a decision to Josh Koscheck and his job after punching Koscheck following the final whistle. “Semtex” has moved on, but always kept a rematch in the back of his mind.

When both ended up signed to Bellator MMA, that appeared to be a strong possibility.

However, after injuries and other issues have kept them apart, Daley is now moving on from the idea he’ll get a shot at redemption vs. “Kos.” Daley returns to the cage later this month at Bellator 170 against Brennan Ward.

“I’ve moved on from the Koscheck fight,” Daley said. “When you sleep on silk sheets, you don’t want to get in the cage with someone like me.

“It’s clear he doesn’t want to fight.”

The 33-year-old Daley (38-14-2) is coming off a July decision loss to current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima. A planned bout with Derek Anderson was scrapped at the last minute, but Daley says that is all in the past.

“Things didn’t go according to plan at the last event that I was scheduled to compete in,” he said. “I made the weight, but it was what happened after that was the problem. Those problems have been ironed out and we should have everything back on track and I’m ready to compete in what is going to be the most exciting fight on the card.”