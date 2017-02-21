Paul Daley Expects to Earn Knockout Win Over Rory MacDonald at Bellator 179

Paul Daley has respect for Rory MacDonald, but he still intends to put his lights out.

Daley will enter the Bellator cage for the seventh time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career on May 19 inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Like MacDonald, Daley is also a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight.

“Semtex” is 5-1 under the Bellator banner and he has won six of his last seven bouts. MacDonald has said he wants to finish Daley early and make a statement in his Bellator debut. Daley also has his sights set on a finish, but there is a mutual respect.

During a press conference (via MMAJunkie.com), Daley revealed he’s a fan of “Red King’s” style:

“It was just really great to meet him. I am a true fan of the sport, as well as being a fighter. I’ve never met Rory. I’ve seen him fight a lot. I’ve been a big, big fan of his fighting style and what he does in the cage, so it was just a bit of a fanboy moment, if anything, finally meeting the guy before I fight him on May 19.”

While Daley has praise for his opponent, he also knows the task at hand. A win over MacDonald may earn Daley his first Bellator welterweight championship bout. “Semtex” made it clear that when he shares the cage with MacDonald, he plans on putting him away.

“I do hold him in high regard. And that’s also one of the reasons I called him out. I like to test myself, and I think this is a big test for me, but I’ve been in these tests before and I passed them. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I’m also expecting to win. And win by knockout.”

Bellator 179 will air on Spike, but it’s unknown if the broadcast will be live or via tape-delay.