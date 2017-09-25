Paul Daley Explains What He’d do Differently in Rematch With Rory MacDonald

If Paul Daley expects to get back in the title conversation, he’d likely have to face Rory MacDonald again.

Daley took on MacDonald back in May. “Semtex” had no answer for MacDonald’s grappling and was submitted in the second round. Daley rebounded nicely with a second-round knockout win over Lorenz Larkin.

MacDonald will challenge Douglas Lima for the Bellator welterweight title on Jan. 20, 2018. Daley explained to the media what he’d change if he meets MacDonald again (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’d love to fight for the title. I’ve never fought for the title in a major organization, UFC or Bellator. I’ve come so close. For a rematch with Rory, if he beats Lima, I’d have to concentrate on different areas of my game. I thought (the first fight) would be another Robbie Lawler slugfest, but he went to his strengths and went immediately for takedowns. Looking at the first fight, I’d make big adjustments in training camp, and I’ll come in with a different mentality.”