Paul Daley Set to ‘Hash Things Out’ With Scott Coker

Paul Daley’s beef with Bellator may finally be cooling off.

Daley hasn’t been shy in expressing his issues with the promotion in the past. “Semtex” has even hinted at retirement soon due to losing the fun he once had for mixed martial arts. Daley believes Coker has a grudge against him for not signing up to fight Michael Page right away.

“Semtex” was last seen in action earlier this month against Jon Fitch. Daley lost the fight via unanimous decision. In a bizarre moment, Daley started booing near the end of the bout.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Daley revealed why he’s willing to talk it out with Coker:

“You know what it was? Fight week, I managed to spend a little bit of time with Scott Coker. It was a little bit awkward, and it seemed like it was very awkward for him to do what he did, but it got my respect in that he went around the room and I could see he was like, ‘Should I approach Paul? Is he going to do something crazy or not?’ But in the end, he came over and we exchanged some words. We’re going to be meeting at Bellator London next week. We’re going to have a sit-down and we’re going to hash things out, see exactly what can be done to keep ‘Semtex’ happy.”

Daley has two fights left on his contact. Many believe one of those fights has to be against Page. “Venom” will do battle with David Rickels at Bellator 200 this Friday night (May 25) in London, England. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any fallout between the two since they’ll both be in the SSE Arena, Wembley. The last time the two were in the same building, Daley charged after Page in the crowd.

Will we ever see Paul Daley vs. Michael Page?