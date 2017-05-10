Paul Daley is ‘Pretty Sure’ Rory MacDonald Quit Against Robbie Lawler

Let the war of words between Paul Daley and Rory MacDonald commence.

In one of the most pivotal welterweights bouts in mixed martial arts (MMA), Daley and MacDonald will compete for a Bellator 170-pound title shot. The two will meet inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on May 19 for Bellator 179.

MacDonald will be making his Bellator debut at the event. Daley has gone 6-1 under the promotion. In his last outing, Daley slept Brennan Ward with a brutal jumping knee in the first round.

During a conference call, Daley called into question the heart of “Red King” (via Sherdog.com):

“Didn’t he quit against Robbie Lawler? I’m pretty sure he quit in that fight. He quit the fight. He talks of being a warrior and all of this, but he quit in a fight. Due to a broken nose or not, if you’re a fighter you do not quit.”

Daley insists he doesn’t care about MacDonald’s past accomplishments.

“I’m not worried about anything Rory has to bring. I don’t care about the statistics. He hasn’t fought me and that’s it. I fought guys that have never been knocked out, and if you look at their records, I’m the guy that knocked them out.”