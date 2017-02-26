Paul Daley: ‘I’ve Achieved Way More Than Michael Page Has’

Paul Daley and Michael Page aren’t exactly on friendly terms these days.

“Semtex” has to stay focused on Rory MacDonald, who is his opponent at Bellator 179 on May 19 in London, England. That doesn’t mean Daley hasn’t heard of the gripes Page has with him. “Venom” was hoping to fight Daley on the card, but instead he’ll share the Bellator cage with Derek Anderson.

On last week’s edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Daley said he was annoyed with “MVP” and compared him to a pop star:

“Look, it annoys me that this guy has Justin Bieb-ed himself into the same sentence as me. He [talked] about me not being undefeated. No, I’m not an undefeated fighter, but I’ve achieved way more than this guy has. This guy, he’s a very talented fighter, let’s not get it twisted, but he has forced himself upon MMA fans. He hasn’t done the hard prep that I have. He’s paid for his social views and hits. He’s clicked that sponsor button that always comes up on his Facebook and has traded hundreds of pounds to get his views extended. I haven’t. I did it the hard way.”

Daley said he was tired of talking about Page because he wanted to keep his attention on “Red King:”