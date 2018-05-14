Paul Daley: One More Fight & I Think I’m Done

Paul Daley may decide to pack it up soon.

Daley is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jon Fitch in the co-main event of Bellator 199. Wrestling was Daley’s downfall yet again. He had no answer for the grappling of Fitch and once his weapons were neutralized, “Semtex” wasn’t effective.

It certainly doesn’t help Daley’s chances of remaining in the sport of mixed martial arts. As it is, the welterweight is having issues with Bellator. It appears he’s lost the fun factor he once embraced in the sport.

In a recent Facebook post, Daley said he may not stick around much longer:

“Boring fight. Good win for Fitch. He’s great at what he does. I couldn’t do what I do best. Same story. Wrestler wins, not an entertaining fight in my eyes. Props to Fitch. One more fight, and I’m done I think…..now to enjoy the rest of the evening. Shout out to 50 cent for the positive comments.”

Daley has been able to find success under the Bellator banner. His only losses as a member of the Bellator roster are to Rory MacDonald, Douglas Lima and Fitch. MacDonald is the current welterweight champion, while Lima is a former title holder. In addition to that, Fitch is the former Professional Fighters League 170-pound champion.

Up to this point, Daley has garnered a professional MMA record of 40-16-2. He’s just two fights shy of 60 bouts for his career. Of his 40 victories, 30 have come via knockout. He has two submission wins to boot. In his 16 defeats, Daley has been finished eight times. Two of those losses were via knockout, while six came via submission.

Daley has had nine bouts under the Bellator banner. His record during his time with the promotion is 6-3. It’ll be interesting to see who he is matched up with for what could be his final MMA bout.

Do you think Paul Daley’s time in MMA is running out?