Paul Daley: ‘I’ve Just Lost That Excitement For MMA’

Paul Daley is losing his love for mixed martial arts.

Daley is set to clash with Jon Fitch this Saturday night (May 12). The welterweight clash will be featured as the co-main event of Bellator 199. “Semtex” welcomes Fitch, who is making his Bellator debut.

For Daley, this will be his ninth bout under the Bellator banner. With 57 fights as a professional, Daley has seen a lot of things change over the years. Daley made his debut all the way back in June 2003.

Speaking to Damon Martin, Daley said he’s finally gotten to the point where MMA just isn’t fun for him anymore:

“After this fight, [I have] one more fight and then I’m done as far as Bellator is concerned. Unless a new contract comes and promises are kept. I’ve lost that excitement for MMA. It’s turned into a f*cking—I don’t know. It’s just political, it’s just bullshit. It’s like boxing if you ask me.”

Daley has had great success under the Bellator banner. He’s gone 6-2 during his time with the promotion. He’s only lost to Rory MacDonald, who is the reigning welterweight champion and Douglas Lima, who is the former 170-pound title holder. Five of those wins were finishes.

In the main event of Bellator 199, Ryan Bader and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal will clash in a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up. The winner will move on to the semi-finals to take on Matt Mitrione. Heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Javy Ayala are also set to do battle. Lightweight action will also take place on the main card as Adam Piccolotti and Carrington Banks collide. The main card gets underway with a featherweight tilt between Aaron Pico and Lee Morrison.

