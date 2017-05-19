Paul Daley Sparks Altercation with Michael Page Following Bellator 179 Main Event

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Paul Daley continues to live up to his reputation as a loose cannon. Despite suffering a submission (rear-naked choke) loss in the second round of his main event fight against Rory MacDonald Friday at Bellator 179, Daley was immediately on the attack. And after attacking the man who may just be his next opponent on the mic, Daley tried to attack him physically.

The drama started when Bellator’s Jimmy Smith interviewed Daley (39–15–2) following the main event. Daley was choked out by a dominant Rory MacDonald in the fight, and acknowledged MacDonald as the better fighter in the cage that night. Even if MacDonald didn’t exactly stand and trade with him. Having said that, however, Daley turned his attention to MVP, otherwise known as Michael “Venom” Page. Page was to have been on the Bellator 179 card as the main event, but was pulled last minute due to injury.

According to Daley, “All I know is Michael Page is a p—–. I’ve got some s— on him, but I ain’t about to put that out in public.”

He continued trash talking Page until leaving the ring. However on the way back to the locker rooms, Daley caught sight of Page, who was in attendance, and rushed towards him.

Check the video above to see the altercation. It looks like these two strikers could meet sometime in the near future in the Bellator MMA cage.

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

video

Paul Daley Sparks Altercation with Michael Page Following Bellator 179 Main Event

0
Paul Daley continues to live up to his reputation as a loose cannon. Despite suffering a submission (rear-naked choke) loss in the second round...
John Makdessi

John Makdessi: ‘I’m Realizing The Game Has Changed’

0
John Makdessi is aware of the current nature of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Nowadays, fighters are calling for "money fights" and trash talking is...
Bellator 179

Bellator 179 Spoilers: Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley Official Results

0
Bellator 179 took place earlier today (May 19) inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the main event, Rory MacDonald took on Paul...
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena: ‘I Think I Would Steamroll All The Girls at 125 Pounds’

0
Perhaps a weight change is in the cards for Julianna Pena. Pena is currently the second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight. Not including...
Georges St-Pierre GSP Zahabi

Firas Zahabi Wants GSP to Fight Conor McGregor or Michael Bisping

0
When Georges St-Pierre steps back inside the Octagon, Firas Zahabi prefers it's against a high-profile fighter. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White claims St-Pierre's...
Rory MacDonald

Rory MacDonald Says Everyone Wants to be Conor McGregor in UFC

0
Rory MacDonald believes there is an abundance of Conor McGregor clones in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Red King" is a former UFC title contender...
video

Weigh-Ins for Invicta FC 23 Take Place Friday, Live Stream

0
The official weigh-ins for Saturday night's Invicta FC 23 card take place later today, and you can catch them right here. Set for the Scottish...
Reza Madadi

UFC Fight Night 109: Sweden Scores Reza Madadi as Replacement

0
Six-fight UFC veteran Reza Madadi will replace Mairbek Taisumov and fight Joaquim Silva at UFC Fight Night 109. Madadi (14-5) takes the fight on short...
Dana White

Dana White: UFC Looking Into Interim Middleweight Championship

0
UFC president Dana White is fully on board with moving the middleweight division along, even without reigning champion Michael Bisping. After stating that Yoel Romero...
Mayweather McGregor

Has The UFC Already Won With Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather? (Editorial)

0
Think about this for a minute. Following the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, who appeared...
Load more