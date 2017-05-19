Paul Daley continues to live up to his reputation as a loose cannon. Despite suffering a submission (rear-naked choke) loss in the second round of his main event fight against Rory MacDonald Friday at Bellator 179, Daley was immediately on the attack. And after attacking the man who may just be his next opponent on the mic, Daley tried to attack him physically.

The drama started when Bellator’s Jimmy Smith interviewed Daley (39–15–2) following the main event. Daley was choked out by a dominant Rory MacDonald in the fight, and acknowledged MacDonald as the better fighter in the cage that night. Even if MacDonald didn’t exactly stand and trade with him. Having said that, however, Daley turned his attention to MVP, otherwise known as Michael “Venom” Page. Page was to have been on the Bellator 179 card as the main event, but was pulled last minute due to injury.

According to Daley, “All I know is Michael Page is a p—–. I’ve got some s— on him, but I ain’t about to put that out in public.”

He continued trash talking Page until leaving the ring. However on the way back to the locker rooms, Daley caught sight of Page, who was in attendance, and rushed towards him.

Check the video above to see the altercation. It looks like these two strikers could meet sometime in the near future in the Bellator MMA cage.