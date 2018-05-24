Paul Daley: Michael Page Will Get an Ass-Whooping

Paul Daley is confident that a bout with Michael Page will come to fruition.

Tomorrow night (May 25), Page will take on David Rickels in the co-main event of Bellator 200. The action will take place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. This will be Page’s first bout inside the Bellator cage since Nov. 2016.

The bad blood between “MVP” and “Semtex” is still alive and well. The former friends have had their share of back-and-forth exchanges. Daley even charged towards Page in the crowd following the Bellator 179 main event.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Daley made it clear that he intends to fight Page:

“That’s a fight that’s going to be made, definitely. That’ll probably be one of the main points that me and Scott talk about. [Page] says he doesn’t want to fight because I’ve done him a favor and let the fight grow, and allow him to make more money than he’s probably ever made [in his career]. He says he doesn’t want to fight me now, but I think when we hash this deal out with Scott Coker, that the fight will be made and ‘MVP’ will get an ass-whooping.”

Daley last competed earlier this month at Bellator 199. “Semtex” shared the cage with Jon Fitch. In an uneventful affair, Daley lost the bout via unanimous decision. At one point, even Daley booed.

Bellator 200 will feature a middleweight title clash between champion Rafael Carvalho and Gegard Mousasi. Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis is also in action and he’ll be taking on Linton Vassell. Roy Nelson and Mirko Cro Cop were set to compete, but the fight was canceled due to Cro Cop’s injury. Stick with MMANews.com for spoilers (if you choose to read the article before the broadcast), and post-fight tidbits.

