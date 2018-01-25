Paul Daley says Bellator Granted Release, Promotion States Differently

Is Paul Daley on the active Bellator MMA roster or not?

Daley took to Facebook on Wednesday, telling his followers that he had been granted his release.

“They’re only your friend, until they’re not your friend,” he wrote. “I have politely asked for my RELEASE from BELLATOR MMA, which they have agreed to. Once I have the paperwork through, stating that I am free to fight elsewhere, I will be looking to fight out my last 18 months in this sport with the organization that can put together the most exciting fights for my loyal fans.”

An official with Bellator, though, told MMAjunkie that is not true and Daley has not been granted his release from the promotion.

The 34-year-old from England last fought in September, scoring a second round knockout over Lorenz Larkin. He has been with Bellator since 2015, going 5-2 during that span and improving to 40-15-2 overall.