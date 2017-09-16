Paul Daley Says he Won’t Retire Before Fighting Michael Page

Paul Daley doesn’t want to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) before getting his hands on Michael Page.

“Semtex” and “Venom” have had some personal issues for a while. The two were once friends, but that is no longer the case. Despite having heated verbal exchanges, the two have yet to be booked in a bout.

Daley recently told MMAJunkie.com that fighting Page is simply not an option:

“I’m ready to fight the guy. I’m feeling old; I just want to get all the big fights I can. I’ve always been good to my fans. I’ve never backed down or away from a fight. If the fans want to see the fight, I tend to make the fight happen. That’s no different with the ‘MVP’ fight.”

“Semtex” believes Page is biding time to face him since he is threatened by grapplers.

“We don’t get to see Mike tested against your wrestlers and guys with a strong ground game. He knows that with me, another stand-up guy who will stand and bang, his chances are better than to take on someone of an elite grappling level and get exposed. Smart move, but for me, I don’t play that game. I’ve always taken risky fights.”

Next Saturday night (Sept. 23), Daley will take on Lorenz Larkin on the main card of Bellator 183.