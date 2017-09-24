Paul Daley Says He’s Buried The Hatchet With Lorenz Larkin

Paul Daley says there is no longer a beef between himself and Lorenz Larkin.

Daley lit a fire under Larkin going into their bout last night (Sept. 23). Things got heated at the weigh-ins when Larkin shoved Daley for trash talking. “Semtex” ended up earning a knockout victory in the second round in the co-main event of Bellator 183.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Daley said he doesn’t have any animosity towards “The Monsoon:”

“Every time I get a knockout I feel fantastic. Winning definitely beats losing. The last time I lost against Rory MacDonald, so, it’s fantastic. Lorenz, he was just in my changing room, he’s genuinely a nice guy. He said I got under his skin a bit, and he just wasn’t used to the whole trash-talking thing. He’s a top name. He’s beaten former UFC champions. He’s beaten some top guys. For me, it’s a massive, massive win.”

He then said that trash talking is simply part of the game.

“He came back to the changing rooms, and we spoke a little bit. He’s a cool guy. I don’t know why everyone gets so wound up. They know what (expletive) I’m going to do; I do it every time. I talk a bit of (expletive). I wind them up at the press conference or whatever. He just bit.”