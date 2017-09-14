Paul Daley Says Lorenz Larkin Isn’t an Interesting Fighter

Paul Daley doesn’t think too highly of Lorenz Larkin.

On Sept. 23, Daley will throw leather with Larkin inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The welterweight clash is going to be on the main card of Bellator 183. Both men are coming off losses, with Larkin falling short in a Bellator welterweight title bout.

“Semtex” recently spoke to MMAJunkie.com. He said Larkin is a step below his previous opponents:

“Obviously I’ve seen him compete in other promotions, but he wasn’t really a guy I ever thought I would fight until he signed with Bellator. I wasn’t too interested in him. I know there was a whole big thing about who was going to sign him when he became a free agent, but I really didn’t give a (expletive). He’s not that interesting of a fighter to me. I’m not really phased by the name or the fact he’s beaten this guy or held a ranking. He’s below the level of fighter that I’m used to fighting.”