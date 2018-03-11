Paul Daley: Scott Coker is Bitter Over Michael Page Bout Negotiations

Paul Daley is at odds with Bellator president Scott Coker.

It’s no secret that Daley and Bellator don’t exactly have a strong relationship. Back in January, Daley claimed he asked for and was granted his release from the promotion. A Bellator official later denied that “Semtex” was being let go.

Instead, Daley will meet Jon Fitch at Bellator 199 on May 12. When asked by MMAnytt why a bout between Daley and his rival Michael Page hasn’t been booked yet, Coker said it all falls on Daley. “Semtex” was quick to respond in a text message sent to MMAJunkie.com:

“Scott has his opinion; it’s his view. He’s bitter. He just wanted the Page fight on his timing. They didn’t want to give me the Fitch fight. I forced their hand, no matter how much they try to deny it. I’ve asked for both contracts at the same time. (I’ll) sign both. I have the Fitch contract. We just got to negotiate the Page contract, and I will sign that too.”

