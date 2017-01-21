Paul Daley Warns Rory MacDonald: ‘He’s Getting Knocked The F*ck Out’

Paul Daley made a statement tonight (Jan. 21) at Bellator 170. In the co-main event, Daley took on former middleweight contender Brennan Ward. Many expected fireworks and “Semtex” did not disappoint.

Daley was taken down early in the fight, but he was able to get back to his feet quickly. A spinning back elbow from Daley was able to create distance. Once there was separation, it allowed “Semtex” to land a vicious jumping knee to the side of Ward’s head and he was out.

The first round knockout was Daley’s 39th professional win and his 29th knockout. It was Daley’s fifth win inside the Bellator cage. This improves his record in the promotion to 5-1.

After the fight, Daley had some choice words for a certain welterweight making his Bellator debut soon. He said, “If Rory MacDonald step in the cage with me, he’s getting knocked the f*ck out.”

MacDonald took to Twitter to respond:

when #pauldaley says he will ko rory macdonald inside a @BellatorMMA cage https://t.co/gc5jEaiWx0 — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) January 22, 2017

“Red King” last saw action against Stephen Thompson back in June 2016. He fell short in a unanimous decision loss. Prior, he and Robbie Lawler had a title bout that earned them “Fight of the Year” honors. MacDonald was TKO’d in the final round.

MacDonald decided not to re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and his next bout will be in a Bellator cage. No fight has been made official for “Red King,” but it’s clear he has someone willing to dance.