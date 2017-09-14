Paul Felder Explains Why he Won’t Fight Mairbek Taisumov Overseas

Paul Felder wouldn’t mind facing Mairbek Taisumov, but it has to be in the United States.

Taisumov has been opening a lot of eyes in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. He’s riding a five-fight winning streak and has finished all of his opponents in that span. “Beckan” is 6-1 since signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Felder recently told MMAJunkie.com that he’d like to test Taisumov’s streak, but it won’t be overseas:

“I see a lot of people calling for that name. It depends on where he wants to fight to be honest. If he can’t fight here in America or something because of visa issues, it’s not going to happen. I’m not looking to go overseas to go to Australia or something like that. That’s just not in the cards right now.”

He went on to explain why he wants to fight Taisumov in the United States.

“I just fought three overseas fights, guys in their hometown, guys in their territory. There’s a lot of good USA cards coming up right now, and I would really like to keep it close to home.”